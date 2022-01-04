All TNT Now content will be available to Vodafone customers both linearly and on demand within Vodafone TV . TNT Now was launched on Movistar + in October 2019, while Orange TV added it in October 2020.

TNT Now aggregates all the content from TNT, which has dozens of series and hundreds of episodes in constant growth. As of October 2021, it had 25 series , 60 seasons Y more than 700 episodes . Among those series we can currently see Raised by Wolves, Prodigal Son, The Rookie, FBI, Veronica Mars, Search Party, Miracle Workers, Vamos Juan, Fagot lost, Road Trip, Rick and Morty or The Last Ship.

In this way, Vodafone adds one more platform to differentiate itself from its competitors. Currently, at Vodafone we find platforms such as AXN Now, Fox Now, AMC Selekt, DARK, National Geographic Now or HBO Max. However, other platforms are missing that are in other operators, such as Universal +, Dreamworks or Cosmo ON. The struggle to offer as much content as possible has led many platforms to add a multitude of platforms to their packages.

Available with the Seriefans pack

TNT Now can be contracted through Vodafone Seriefans pack. This pack costs 10 euros per month, but you can enjoy it for free for 1 year with the Vodafone One Unlimited Plus rate. It is also included in the Serielovers pack, which includes everything from Seriefans plus Amazon Prime Video.

The contents of TNT Now began to appear in the app throughout the day yesterday, and are already integrated into the TNT Now section in the app and on TV. Therefore, it is a matter of hours or days before Vodafone announces the arrival of this platform to its customers, since all the content that TNT offers in Spain can already be seen from today. All of them are also accessible from the unified search engine, being able to view the content from mobile, tablet, Smart TV, computers, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast or Android players, whether sticks or TV Box.