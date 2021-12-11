During this year alone, more than 200 developers, companies and start-ups will go through Vodafone 5G Lab to work with your high-speed 5G network. The red operator will help them create the future of gaming, drones or the autonomous car through artificial intelligence, machine learning or Big Data.

With this project, they aspire to become a fundamental co-creation space and thus take advantage of continuing to be pioneers and benchmarks in the deployment and use of 5G networks and services in Spain. This is what he has explained Marta de Pablos, Head of 5G Marketing at Vodafone Spain.

For its part, Daniel Molero, Samsung’s director of mobility sales, explained that “It is a project that generates innovation and has the ambition to provide economic value to entrepreneurs and companies. As a result of this collaboration, 5G value-added services will be generated for the consumer ”. In the case of Francisco Romar, Key Account Manager of Ericsson, explained that “This new project with Vodafone is a clear commitment to our commitment to continue opening new paths to stimulate business development and society in general thanks to 5G connectivity.”