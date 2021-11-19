The struggle to achieve the highest internet speed has led companies to allocate millions of euros to innovate and improve their networks. There, only we, the clients, win.

It seems like yesterday that copper and 2Mb / s connections were the norm, but it’s actually been quite a few years.

In particular, I remember going to fiber optics in 2011 with a 50 Mb / s line. It was like traveling to the future in a matter of hours (what it took for the technicians to assemble the new router and splice the fiber in my living room).

Now, about 10 years later, Vodafone has just announced the DOCSIS 3.1 High Split standard that will allow its customers to reach a speed of 3 Gb / s. This is 50 times faster than what it had in 2011.

This cable network has begun to be installed in Spain, being available in only 5% of homes in our country, so we still have time to see it fully deployed.

The 7,566,094 households now covered by Vodafone are fully updated to DOCSIS 3.1, the standard with which HFC networks work and which now offers up to 1.8 Gbps of download and about 100 Mb of upload.

Despite the large increase represented by this increase of 1.8 Gb / s compared to 3 Gb / s, in Spain there are already telecommunications companies that offer 10 Gb / s, as is the case of DIGI that we talked about a couple of months ago.

Spain, but to have remote rural areas, is managing to stay at the European level in terms of internet connections, with high-speed and reliable services. And, as we always tell you, this competition only benefits us all: the customers.