Serbian Dusan Vlahovic continues with a tremendous scoring rhythm this season and, with his double endorsed this Saturday at the Salernitana in the resounding 4-0 of his team, the Fiorentina, reached fifteen goals in 17 days of the A series.

At 21 years old and with a contract that expires in 2023, Vlahovic is the fashionable forward in Italy, desired by the great clubs of Europe and now the leader of a Fiorentina who was placed fifth in the classification, momentarily four points behind the positions of Champions League. The Fiorentina announced a few months ago that, despite making several offers to improve his salary, Vlahovic He does not want to renew his contract and it has already sounded, among other clubs, to reinforce the forward of FC Barcelona, ​​which needs a pure forward like the Serbian.

The international forward has seven goals in the last five games and scored in each of them. In the last seven, he accumulates ten and is the top gunner in the A series with a total of fifteen targets, two more than Ciro Immobile.

Signed by Fiorentina in 2018 from Partizan, Vlahovic amazed the A series last year by scoring 21 goals and this season he confirmed himself as a modern striker, powerful, strong in the air game and with an excellent left foot, as well as having a scoring nose and knowing how to score free-kicks and penalties.

He is the leader of a Fiorentina in which the Spaniards were headlines Joseph Alley Y Alvaro Odriozola, the Argentines Nico Gonzalez Y Luke Martinez Quarta and the Uruguayan Luke Torreira.