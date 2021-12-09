The Vivo Y55s is official, a new cheap 5G mobile which fills the ranks of the Y series. It has the appearance of one more mobile from the company, but it takes credit for having the largest battery of a Vivo mobile to date.

One of the strengths of this Vivo Y55s is in its 6,000 mAh battery, with support for fast charging of 18W. In the cameras it also stands out by betting on a double camera with a 50 megapixel main sensor.

Vivo Y55s data sheet

I live Y55s Screen 6.58 “LCD

Full HD +

180 Hz tactile response Dimensions and weight 163.87 x 75.33 x 9.17 mm

199.8 g. Processor Dimensity 700 RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 8 MP f / 1.8 Rear camera 50 MP f / 1.8

2 MP f / 2.4 Battery 6000 mAh

Fast charge 18W OS Android 11

Origin OS 1.0 Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

Minijack

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader on one side Price 236 euros to change

Battery for a while

Batteries with 6,000 mAh capacity They are not something new in the world of smartphones, although even today they are still the exception rather than the rule. In Vivo they had not yet reached this figure until this Vivo Y55s, which accompanies the large capacity of a fast charge of 18W.

A big battery is often synonymous with big size, something that the Vivo Y55s does not escape. It is not gigantic, but with a 6.58-inch screen and a thickness of 9.17 millimeters, the weight reaches almost 200 grams. It is the price to pay for that extra autonomy.

The terminal has a 6.58-inch LCD screen with resolution Full HD + and standard 60 Hz refresh. What does increase is the speed of touch response, which is up to 180 Hz in supported games.

This screen has a notch at the top, where the 8-megapixel f / 1.8 front camera is located. Behind there are two cameras with the typical module of the company. The main sensor is 50 megapixels, with a 2 megapixel macro sensor.

The connectivity is 5G and comes from the hand of MediaTek Dimensity 700, with 8 GB of RAM expandable virtually with 4 GB more and 128 GB of storage. The terminal is launched with Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0, it has a minijack and a fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y55s

The Vivo Y55s went on sale first in China, and at the moment we have no news about its possible availability in other regions. Its official price is 1699 yuan (236 euros to change) and is available in the colors pink, blue and black.

More information | Alive