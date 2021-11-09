In April Vivo launched the Vivo V21e, specialized in selfies. It did not take long to meet a successor who, after overlooking a number, receives the name of I live V23e, which has just been presented in Vietnam.

The Vivo V23e is again a mobile of mid-range specialized in selfies, now with a 50 megapixel front camera and changing the processor brand. This time a Helio G96 from MediaTek is included.

Vivo V23e data sheet

I live V23e Screen AMOLED 6.44 “

Full HD + Dimensions and weight 7.36mm thick

172 g. Processor Helio G96 RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 50 MP Rear camera 64 MP f / 1.79

8 MP UGA

2 MP macro Battery 4,050 mAh

44W fast charge OS Android 11

Funtouch OS 12 Connectivity 4G

Wi-Fi ac

Bluetooth 5.2

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Price 324 euros to change

A slim mobile for taking selfies

A little more than half a year has passed since the Vivo V21e was made official, so it is not surprising that its successor is cut by the same pattern, although with some readjustments. The Vivo V23e remains as a mobile of mid-range specialized in selfies and slim profile, this time 7.36 millimeters thick.

The bad news is that this thinness of the Vivo 23e seems to have taken its toll, and is that this time the terminal does not seem to include a headphone jack, which was in the Vivo V21e. There is no news on the screen: 6.44-inch AMOLED, with Full HD + resolution, 60 Hz refresh and the fingerprint reader under its surface.

Again, the front camera takes a good part of the limelight, being once again located in a notch in the form of a drop. It’s a portrait shutter with 50 megapixel resolution. A little more than the 44 megapixels of the previous model.

Behind, the module for the cameras simplifies its design with the three lenses vertically, although the configuration remains the same. Is a triple camera with 64 megapixel main lens, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro lens.

In charge of the power is the recent Helio G96, so we have 4G connectivity again, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage as the only available options. The terminal includes a 4,050 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging and launches with Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12 pre-installed.

Versions and prices of the Vivo V23e

The Vivo V23e has been announced first in Vietnam, and at the moment we have no information about its possible availability in other regions. There it will go on sale in the coming days in the colors black and pink blue for 8,499,000 Vietnamese dong, 324 euros to change.

More information | Alive