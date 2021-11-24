Among the various Vivo series, the Vivo V series focuses on boost selfies, as we could see in the Vivo V21 5G. The approach is the same in the new Vivo V23e, although in this “renewal” some sections have dropped in benefits, such as the screen.

The Vivo V23e is a new mid-range 5G mobile with MediaTek Dimensity 810 and 44W fast charge It includes a lot of features and functions exclusive for self-portraits, with AMOLED screen and triple camera.

Vivo V23e data sheet

I live V23e Screen AMOLED 6.44 “

Full HD + Dimensions and weight 160.87 × 74.28 × 7.36 mm

172 g. Processor Dimensity 810 RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 44 MP f / 2.0 Rear camera 50 MP f / 1.8

8 MP f / 2.2 UGA

2 MP f / 2.4 macro Battery 4,050 mAh

44W fast charge OS Android 11

Funtouch OS 12 Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader on the screen Price 346 euros to change

Selfies, selfies and selfies

The Vivo V23e is once again a terminal focused on those who use the front camera a lot, either to take photos or to record videos. Hardware does its part 44 megapixel front camera with f / 2.0 aperture, integrated into a drop-shaped notch.

The software does its part with the autofocus to eyes, the natural beauty mode and various filters and styles specifically designed for selfies, video stabilization fixed on your face, night mode for selfies, double exposure effect and the possibility of recording a video at the same time with the front and rear cameras .

The rear camera for its part is made up of three lenses, the main one of which is 50 megapixels and aperture of f / 1.8. It is accompanied by an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro sensor, in a rectangular sensor that has already become a classic of the brand.

The terminal is again very fine, with a 7.36mm thickness, so we don’t have a minijack. The Vivo V23e includes an AMOLED screen with a diagonal of 6.44 inches and Full HD + resolution, the same as the Vivo V21 5G, but this time the refresh rate remains at 60 Hz.

The chosen processor is a MediaTek Dimensity 810, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable via MicroSD. The battery is 4,050 mAh and supports 44W fast charge. The fingerprint reader is located under the screen.

Versions and prices of the Vivo V23e

The Vivo V23e has been presented for the moment in Thailand and we have no further information on its availability in other regions. There it is available in the colors Sunshine Coast (blue and pink gradient) and Moonlight Shadow (black), for 12,990 bahts, which is 346 euros to change current.

