After losing prominence in recent years, it seems that vivo wants to resurrect the selfie and give it a central position in the photographic section again: that’s how it wants to do it.

Vivo, which will launch its new Vivo S12 and S12 Pro smartphones in China on December 22, has just left a surprise in the teaser for the S12 Pro, which will offer a novel photographic experience within the selfie section.

As you are going to see in the attached photo, the Vivo S12 Pro will have a dual selfie camera configuration, something that very few phones carry today.

But it is that, in addition, the image confirms the presence of two LED flash units on the front, accompanying the front cameras, so the union of both elements promises good selfies even in low light conditions.

Beyond this surprise, there are already several technical elements that we know of the vivo S12 and S12 Pro. Let’s review them.

The Vivo S12 Pro will be equipped with a 6.5-inch OLED panel that offers Full HD + resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display will likely come with the in-display fingerprint scanner and Gorilla Glass protection.

As for the selfie, it is expected that the main camera is a Samsung JN1 50 Mpx which will be accompanied by a wide angle Hynix Hi846 of 8 Mpx.

The rear will be the jewel in the crown with a 108 megapixel main camera with OIS, which will be joined by a wide-angle OmniVision OV8856 8 Mpx and a 2 Mpx sensor in black and white.

Buying a cheap mobile in 2021 is a smart decision, if you only need the everyday functions that are required of a smartphone. These are the best cheap mobiles of 2021. Read: Microsoft prepares Defender to offer protection to devices with iOS, Android, macOS and PC connected with the same account

The Vivo S12 Pro will feature the Dimensity 1200 chipset and 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The device will come with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. And it’s likely to house a 4,230 mAh battery with 44 W fast charging.

The S12 and S12 Pro models will come with Android 12 and OriginOS Ocean. It is expected to cost about $ 549.