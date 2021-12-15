VivaAerobus is required to replace a user's wheelchair

Social networks have become the main engine of many of its users to make yourself heard and claim your rights.

The scope that these platforms have grows every day, and that is that a complaint that can start being locally can become a global complaint if it is exposed on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok or Instagram.

Such is the case of a complaint that is in the digital pulse on the social network Twitter. The complaint has already transpired in the use of the hashtag #TodosSomosYayo, where users support a young man who reported on the digital platform the mistreatment of the airline Viva Aerobus.

In the user’s tweet that highlights being disabled, he denounced the airline after breaking his wheelchair while making a flight with the airline and still not having paid for it. “On a return flight from the Teletón México event, the viva aerobús company broke two disability protocols, destroyed my wheelchair and they told us to send it back to Mexico to fix it, my chair is still in Cancun and I can’t go to therapies, “said the young tweeter.

The publication quickly became a chain of denunciation, since many people on Twitter joined the hashtag #TodosSomosYayo, demanding that the airline replace the wheelchair of the young man identified with the user @ YayoRocha11.

“#TodosSomosElYayo Hey @VivaAerobus, our brother @ YayoRocha11 is not alone. We hope this is all a misunderstanding and they are resolving the situation. All of us who are now part of his family will undoubtedly support him ”, says one of the comments on a user’s social network.

Hey @VivaAerobus Are they not ashamed to leave a person with a disability without a wheelchair and pretend nothing happened?

10 days have gone by and they continue pretending that the virgin is speaking to them….#AllAreYayo – The Infamous Dr. Chef ™ ® © (@SergioNafarrate) December 14, 2021

“@VivaAerobus reply to @ YayoRocha11, 10 days and they cannot reply to a person with a disability ?? Can’t you replace that wheelchair? Yayo is not alone #somosfamilia #TodosSomosYayo ”, reads another publication.

#AllAreElYayo

Hey @VivaAerobus , our brother @ YayoRocha11 you are not alone.

We hope this is all a misunderstanding and they are resolving the situation.

All of us who are now part of his family will undoubtedly support him. – Rudeza (@RudezaNFL) December 14, 2021

So far, the Merca 2.0 writing team has tried to contact the Viva Aerobus team to demand the brand’s position on this complaint, but we have not received a response yet.

Complaints on social networks the worst advertising for a brand

Social networks are the best tool for users to demonstrate the experience they have of a brand with a consumer. But, these platforms can also be the nightmare of some firms when content that leaves your company very badly comes out on a daily basis.

That is why brands in the world have to be attentive to the experience they provide to their consumers since the customer experience will allow you to offer a competitive differential that will help you increase the loyalty and profitability of your business.

Likewise, according to information from specialized media, Customer Experience is also directly related to the contact points that a customer has with the company (internet, social networks, the store, employees, the customer service center, etc.), but above all to the ‘experience’ that this contact generates.

You can also read: