To facilitate transportation to the new Felipe Ángeles Airport, Viva Aerobus will offer its exclusive ‘Viva Bus’ service for its passengers, which will take them from the airport to the Central Bus Terminal of the North of Mexico City and vice versa.

“Starting a commercial operation at the Felipe Ángeles Airport responds to the growing demand that has been registered in recent years in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico […]. We see an opportunity in this region and we will be there to offer passengers the best service with the youngest and most modern fleet in Mexico and with the lowest prices, “said Juan Carlos Zuazua, CEO of Viva Aerobus, in the statement.