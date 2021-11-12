After the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) placed suspension stamps on Volaris and Viva Aerobús in two airports for charging carry-on luggage – without this implying a halt to its operations – the second airline responded that its baggage policies they comply with the Civil Aviation Law.

“Viva Aerobús baggage policies fully comply with what is stipulated by the Civil Aviation Law. The base or regular fare of the airline, Viva Smart, includes two carry-on bags that add up to 15 kg in total and 25 kilograms of checked baggage as indicated in the current regulation, ”the airline stated in a press release.

He also recalled that being a low-cost airline, it has Zero, Light and Extra fares that imply a “significant discount” to the passenger for waiving their right to carry luggage, depending on the travel option they hire.

“These preferential rates are framed under the provisions of the General Civil Aviation Law in Chapter X Bis of the rights and obligations of passengers, Article 47 Bis, Section X, Fourth paragraph: In case the passenger decides to travel without luggage, the concessionaire or permit holder may offer a preferential rate for the benefit of the passenger ”.

This Thursday, Profeco placed suspension stamps on the airlines Volaris and Viva Aerobús at the airports of San Luis Potosí and Puerto Vallarta for the charge of the basic rate without including hand luggage.

Profeco has described the sale of tickets at rates that do not include the right to transport carry-on baggage and establish additional charges for this baggage as an “abusive practice”.

With the affixing of stamps made this day, Profeco began a procedure to impose an eventual fine on Viva Aerobús and Volaris.

