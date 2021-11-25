The airline Viva Aerobus opened its first two destinations that will operate from the Felipe Ángeles International Airport to the cities of Monterrey and Guadalajara, starting on March 21 of next year.

According to the company, these new routes are additional to the service currently offered at the Benito Juárez International Airport from Mexico City, since its business model allows it to operate simultaneously in multiple terminals in the same city or region.

The director of the airline, Juan Carlos Zuazua, pointed out that start a commercial operation at the Felipe Ángeles Airport responds to growing demand that has been registered in recent years in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico.

“The commitment of Viva Aerobus is to continue connecting destinations so that more and more people have the opportunity to access convenient, safe and reliable air transportation. We see an opportunity in this region and we will be there to offer passengers the best service with the youngest and most modern fleet in Mexico and with the lowest prices ”he stated.

The company highlighted that it has given timely follow-up to the development, certification and studies regarding the viability and safety of operations at this new airport in line with its objective of constantly exploring “growth opportunities that seek to strengthen the country’s connectivity in strategic destinations ”.

In this sense, the company indicated that In order to facilitate transportation to the new Felipe Ángeles Airport, it will offer its “Viva Bus” service. Exclusive for its passengers that will take them from the airport to the Central Bus Terminal of the North of Mexico City and vice versa.

The frequencies of the bus will be programmed to match the departure and arrival times of the flights for the convenience of users, whose price will be 75 pesos and will be for sale on the airline’s website, in the Viva Tiendas, in the Central de Autobuses del Norte or during your flight with the flight attendant team.

