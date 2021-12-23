The reputation that arise from brands in social networks It is very important to know what the digital pulse of your company or product thinks.

It has become very popular to find on social networks such as Twitter, comments from consumers complaining or speaking well of a brand. Such is the case of the Mexican airline Viva Aerobus, which in recent days has been in the eye of the consumer hurricane and the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), due to poor service, high prices and bad practices.

Recently a recording that was shared on Twitter shows an airline initiative which helped him regain his reputation on social media.

The video shared by the user @monled, shows a boy who fulfilled his dream of flying by plane and the staff of Viva Aerobus encouraged him by letting him know the cabin while they made the flight in one of their planes.

“Today on the flight we had this precious little boy who fulfilled his dream of traveling by plane for the first time. Good for @VivaAerobus for throwing parties and cheering on Captain Dylan on several occasions, “says the publication.

The publication generated several interactions on the social network Twitter, helping the brand to position itself in good comments on these platforms.

Viva Aerobus and its reputation on social networks

In recent months the airline has been heavily criticized by consumers on social media leaving it with a bad reputation.

One of the main complaints is the excessive charge for hand luggage. situation that has already been reported by Profeco and that it has established certain restrictions on the brand until it stops making these charges.

“When will the abuses stop !! @VivaAerobus @Profeco @AtencionProfeco, they put their marks to be able to carry suitcases and from the gdl flight to Mérida there was no problem! But from Mérida to gdl if? Being the same suitcase? Someone explain me!! And put a stop to them “, denounces a consumer on Twitter.

But it is not only that problem that customers report on digital platforms, but also the bad consumer experience they get every time they use the company for a trip.

From flight delays, unexpected changes in their itineraries, cancellations, sold overflights and the bad attention of their employees, is what you can read in the digital pulse if you look for Viva Aerobus.

“Long live Aerobus THE HIGH !!! The CDMX-Cancun flight left at 7:10 p.m., they proposed it first at 9:20 p.m. and they just delayed it until 11:50 p.m. ALMOST 4 HRS LATE. My relatives are at the airport from 4:00 p.m. Nobody explains anything to them and nobody attends to them. Airline filth, ”says one of the tweets.

As well as “My flight from Mty to Acapulco is already delayed, @VivaAerobus why does this always happen on these dates ???? @Profeco is there any compensation for my lost time ????? Flight prices go up on these dates and the last thing consumers want is this rudeness ”.

