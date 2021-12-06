Although with lower volumes, Aeromar’s growth has not been less. The regional airline went from 11,974 passengers to more than 72,000 in the last two years, a growth of more than six times in the same period.

For Roberto Montalvo, an academic at the Universidad Iberoamericana, this rebound has been derived from the opening of the Mexican skies, which has been maintained practically since the beginning of the pandemic in terms of few requirements for the movement of the international market at airports. And this is an advantage given the closure of several markets and the proximity to the United States.

“People do not travel to many destinations due to the pandemic, despite more favorable perceptions. The consumer’s intention to travel has been better, the commercial part of the border segment has intensified a lot, ”he explains.

Both Viva Aerobus and Aeromar have attacked the cross-border market from different angles. On the one hand, the airline led by Juan Carlos Zuazua has prioritized the segment of visitors from friends and family, in which the airline has been active with new destinations, which in 2020 accumulated 15 new routes in the international market.

Aeromar, for its part, has sought to place its international capacity mainly in the Texas area, and more recently began targeting the Central American region.

“Aeromar, due to the type of aircraft it has, is stuck in the United States, although it could not win as strong a market because of how it operates in terms of connectivity in Mexico City. It can grow, yes, but not exponentially ”, considers Montalvo.

Regarding Viva Aerobus, it is also estimated that the international market outside the United States is relevant.

“As of the third quarter of 2021, Viva operated 125 routes (103 national and 22 international vs. 95 routes as of the third quarter of 2020), driven by the dynamism during the summer vacation period, in addition to including the service to Colombia”, it indicates HR Ratings in a report. “The company took advantage of the reactivation of air connectivity, as well as certain opportunities that arose in the international segment.”

However, the US market aims to continue being the priority outside of Mexico, as recently the US airline Allegiant announced an investment of 50 million dollars in Viva Aerobus, with the aim of attacking the low-cost cross-border market, in which they have identified 250 potential routes, as announced in previous days.