Scientists from the Irish Longitudinal Study on Aging (TILDA). They have published new research examining the relationship between folate and vitamin B12 status. As well as its associations with a higher prevalence of depressive symptoms in a group of older adults living in the community.

Low vitamin B12 level is linked to depressive symptoms

The study, published in the prestigious British Journal of Nutrition, shows that low vitamin B12 level is related to depressive symptoms. But it shows that folate is not associated with depression.

The findings reveal pertinent information for older adults, public health and policy makers. Better understand how to identify risk and take protective measures to improve health outcomes for people 50 and older.

Vitamin B status

The deficiency and low status of B vitamins, such as folic acid and vitamin B 12. They are very present in the elderly. One in eight older adults is reported to have a low B 12 level, while low dietary intake and low blood status have been reported in all age groups in the Irish population.

Some of the negative consequences of low B12 status can include megaloblastic anemia. As well as impaired cognitive function or damage to the protective covering (myelin sheath) that surrounds the nerve fibers of the brain. Understand the link between folate or low vitamin B12, health status, and depression in old age. They are important, since depression is a risk factor for functional decline, admission to a nursing home, and premature death.

The study uses data from TILDA and examines participants aged 50 years and older who were evaluated in the phase 1 study and who provided plasma folate and plasma vitamin B 12 measurement and detection of depression. The researchers found that those with a B 12 deficient status were 51% more likely to develop depressive symptoms over 4 years.

Key findings of the study

The study finds that low B 12 status is associated with a significantly increased risk of depressive symptoms over a four-year period. But no such associations were seen for folate. These findings held strong even after controlling for relevant adjustment factors such as physical activity. Chronic disease burden, vitamin D status, cardiovascular disease, and antidepressant use. The researchers found that those with a low-B 12 deficient status were 51% more likely to develop depressive symptoms over 4 years in this study. Other factors that influence micronutrient status in older adults include obesity, drug use. In addition to smoking, wealth, gender, and geographic location. The researcher found that as age increased, the risk of depression decreased. These findings are relevant given the high incidence of incident depression and the high levels of low B 12 deficiency status in the older adult population.

Vitamin B12: This study is very relevant given the high prevalence of depression

Dr Eamon Laird, lead author of the study, said: “This study is very relevant given the high prevalence of incident depression in older adults living in Ireland, and especially after the evidence showing that one in eight older adults report high B levels under 12 deficiency rates. There is a growing push to introduce a policy of mandatory food fortification of B vitamins in Europe and the UK, especially since mandatory food fortification with folic acid in the USA has shown positive results, with folate deficiency or low state rates of only 1.2% in those over 60 years of age ”.

“Our findings should provide more reassurance to policymakers by showing that a food fortification policy could offer a potential means to help prevent depressive symptoms in older adults and benefit overall health through fortification of foods such as breakfast cereals with vitamins B 12 and folate ”.