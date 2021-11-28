The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, has proposed a new limit on total transaction data consumption in one block to lower the overall cost of gas data consumption for transactions over the ETH network.

Buterin’s post on the Ethereum Magicians forum, EIP-4488, highlights concerns regarding high transaction fees on layer one blockchains for stacks and the considerable amount of time to implement and implement data fragmentation:

“Therefore, a short-term solution is desired to further reduce rollup costs and incentivize a transition of the entire ecosystem to a rollup-centric Ethereum.”

While the entrepreneur cited an alternative in which gas cost parameters could be lowered without adding a limit to the size of the block, he foresees a safety concern by lowering the cost of gas consumption from 16 to 3:

“[Esto] it would increase the maximum block size to 10 million bytes and push Ethereum’s p2p network layer to unprecedented levels of stress and risk of breaking the network. “

Some think layer 2 fees on ETH are too high, because each byte of data a rollup uses cost 16 gas. To lower fees, the gas cost could be reduced to 3. This should be a large benefit, with 5x lower fees. However, in the long term, this may mean blocksize is a new network constraint pic.twitter.com/ffbTQ4zXOz – BitMEX Research (@BitMEXResearch) November 26, 2021

Some think that Layer 2 fees on ETH are too high, because each byte of data that a digest uses costs 16 gas. To lower rates, the cost of gas could be lowered to 3. This should be a huge benefit, with rates 5 times lower. However, in the long term, this may mean that the block size is a new network restriction.

Buterin issued a cost and limit reduction proposal, which aims to achieve the goal of reducing unprecedented levels of voltage and risk of breaking the network, and believes that “1.5 MB will be sufficient and, at the same time, avoid the most of the security risk. ” As for advice for the Ethereum community, he wrote:

“It is worth rethinking the historical opposition to multidimensional resource limits and considering them as a pragmatic way to simultaneously achieve moderate scalability gains without losing security.”

If accepted, implementation of the proposal will require a scheduled network upgrade, resulting in a gas price change incompatible with previous versions for the Ethereum ecosystem. This update will also mean that miners will have to comply with a new rule that prevents the addition of new transactions in a block when the total size of the call data reaches the maximum. “The worst case scenario would be a theoretical long-term maximum of ~ 1,262,861 bytes per 12 second slot, or ~ 3.0 TB per year,” the proposal said.

Nevertheless, the community is discussing other options such as implementing a soft limit. Others expressed concern about congestion during non-fungible token (NFT) sales, which may require users to compensate for the lack of execution gas by paying a higher total fee.

The increase in gas rates has led to an exit of users from the Ethereum network to reduce the cost of networks compatible with the Ethereum virtual machine.

As Cointelegraph reported on Nov. 4, data from Etherscan shows that approving a token to transact on Uniswap’s decentralized finance protocol can cost up to $ 50 worth of Ether (ETH).

Ethereum average gas cost. Source: Etherscan

Additionally, layer two solutions, which were billed as the protocols that would help solve the fee problem, have been charging high fees due to network congestion amid new users onboarding.

isnt arbitrum supposed to be cheap lol what a joke pic.twitter.com/v839tZ4nch – satsdart (@satsdart) November 2, 2021

