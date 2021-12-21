This December 20, 2021, the creator of the cryptocurrency Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, appeared in Buenos Aires, Argentina making a presence at the concert of the rock band Soda Stereo on the occasion of the launch of an exclusive NFT collection allusive to the band.

Enigma.art is the platform in charge of minting these NFTs in Ethereum Blockchain and for this reason, they were the precursors of the presence of Buterin, as they announced through a press release to Cointelegraph Español this Monday, December 20, 2021.

The Ethereum blockchain is the technology that powered the world crypto art scene. As part of his live experience, Buterin learned about Enigma.art together with Matías Loizaga, Facundo and Manuel Migoya, CEO, CMO and CTO of the platform that includes massive artists from Latin America in this trend.

To enter the backstage of the show, Buterin, together with Santi Siri and other guests, used part of the NFTs “Sound Check Access” from the Gracias Totales-Soda Stereo collection, which is only available on Enigma.art since last Friday, December 17. In addition, there are also NFTs representative of “Golden Tickets” with exclusive access to all the shows of the tour Total Thanks of the band Soda Stereo and other items.

Buterin’s attendance at the musical event is part of a scheduled visit promoted by Enigma.art and The Graph, which also included an interview with former Argentine president Mauricio Macri.

