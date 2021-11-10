Find out here how you can use Visual Studio Code to view or edit files on any computer thanks to its new web version.

When programming and reading code and a multitude of languages, one of the most popular solutions is Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code. Is about a tool capable of reading and writing source code in the vast majority of programming languages, which is available for various operating systems (including Windows, Linux, and macOS) and has a large network of developers who create new extensions and release updates every day.

However, recently Microsoft has taken a step further, and it seems that, at least for the vast majority of projects, users They will not even have to download and install Visual Studio Code on their computers, but they will be able to use the web version directly of the application.

As we mentioned, in this case the Microsoft team has decided to officially launch their Visual Studio Code project in the cloud. In this way, using any browser and with any computer, you can access the development tool by placing vscode.dev in the navigation bar.

The user interface in question is very similar to that of the applications available for desktop, including Windows, macOS or Linux, and when saving and storing projects for later it includes connections to GitHub, something that can be quite useful.

However, to start editing you will not even need to use a Microsoft or GitHub account, but simply by access the website you will be able to view and edit any file without problem. The only limitation regarding desktop applications is that not all extensions will work. However, most of the popular ones will be available and you can use them without much problem.

