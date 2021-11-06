LaSalud.mx.- In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have given help to those who have needed it most, either through the delivery of food, accommodation or financial assistance. As a way of recognizing all these anonymous heroes, the citizen idea of honor women and men who have contributed something of themselves to help others in need without any benefit in between.

About this idea, Jesus Garcia, visual artist and creator of this citizen initiative, mentioned: “These thousands of anonymous superheroes are thousands of invisible people, they have wanted it that way and for that reason, they deserve a tribute and they deserve that those of us who believe in the value of solidarity, do the same so that our society can resist the implacable impact of the pandemic.“

Through the funds generated by the sale of the action figure “The invisible man”Will help the Mark Foundation, dedicated to caring for children with cancer, one of the areas most damaged during the pandemic. Its marketing is generally aimed at all those who want to join the cause to help those affected by COVID-19.

The invisible man is a social and idealistic fighter who fights against the unequal conditions of people dedicated to the health system, even against death itself, but, above all, his main mission is to help those who have less.

“The invisible man is an action figure that was born as a tribute to all the anonymous heroes who, during the health emergency, have selflessly helped in different ways those who need it most, putting their own resources, time and effort, even risking your own health”Garcia commented.

RGP