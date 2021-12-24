Visa has completed the acquisition of Currencycloud, a fully cloud-based platform for cross-border B2B payments, which works with Ripple’s services.

This acquisition will allow end users and affiliated companies, both in cross-border transfers and doing business in multiple currencies.

Currencycloud’s technology base for making your cross-border payments comes from Ripple, more specifically the RippleNet.

Visa is trying to cut corners with its biggest competitor, MasterCard, on its way to adopting cryptocurrencies in international payment systems. Now has completed the acquisition of Currencycloud, fully cloud-based platform for cross-border B2B payments, lto which you work with Ripple services.

According what was announced yesterday by the Visa and Currencycloud team This acquisition was closed for a total amount of $ 925 million dollars.

“The Currencycloud acquisition is another example of Visa’s execution of our blockchain strategy to facilitate the global movement of money. With our acquisition, we can help our clients and partners further reduce pain points in cross-border payments and develop great user experiences for their clients.”Said the Visa team.

Exciting times ahead for Currencycloud as @Visa announce the completion of the acquisition. We look forward to working together to bring greater transparency, flexibility and control for businesses moving money around the world! pic.twitter.com/R5BCYjgGHg – Currencycloud (@Currencycloud) December 22, 2021

Visa is looking to reshape digital payment processes, andto that he also expects digital assets to become part of normal payment schemes in the future.

Benefits of this acquisition

According to the official press release, this acquisition will allow Visa and Currencycloud clients and partners:

” Access to transparency, flexibility and full control of their activities to end users and affiliated companies, both in cross-border transfers and doing business in multiple currencies”.

Secondly, It will allow the more than 500 banking clients in more than 180 countries of Currencycloud to access all the services associated with Visa.

For Currencycloud Being able to own fresh capital from Visa’s financial muscle will allow it to continue developing its products.

Although it was last December 22 that it was revealed that the acquisition operation had finally received the go-ahead from both the parties and the US regulators, the press release reads that the signing of the contract had been finalized in July 2021.

The first approaches between the companies were generated in the financing round that Currencycloud had launched the past 2020. Where he obtained more than $ 80 million dollars from Visa and other venture capital.

“LThe acquisition is based on an existing strategic partnership between Currencycloud and Visa. Currencycloud’s cloud-based platform already supports more than 500 banking and technology clients with reach in more than 180 countries and will continue to serve and support its clients and partners across the industry. “said the Visa team.

Visa stomps on the crypto world with Currencycloud

The importance of Visa’s acquisition of Currencycloud is important to the cryptocurrency ecosystem because Currencycloud’s technology base to make your cross-border payments instantly and business models that handle multiple currencies simultaneously and without much friction comes from Ripple, more specifically the RippleNet.

Said solution coming from the centralized institution behind XRP, currently the 6th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. This uses XRP, to settle payments instantly without liquidity problems.

RippleNet uses the Ripple blockchain to speed up transaction validations and XRP as a trading pair between fiat currencies.

Source: Ripple.com

“RippleNet offers a unique and frictionless experience for global payments. Rather than a constellation of disparate technologies, non-standardized communications, and centralized networks, RippleNet is a single global network of banks that send and receive payments through the Ripple Blockchain. Providing real-time messaging, clearing and settlement of transactions “, says the Ripple team.

This is one of Visa’s first big steps to modernize its payment system and point to the future through the use of cryptocurrencies.

Will Visa and MasterCard be the main drivers of cryptocurrency adoption in the next year?

