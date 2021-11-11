For more than a year and a half, Covid-19 has become one of the biggest global health problems. To date, it has generated 251 million cases and 5.06 million deaths, although both figures are increasing daily. While one of the drawbacks is that some people may be infected and not know it. When that happens, the danger is twofold because the disease can increase in intensity in the patient but it is also a source of infection that transmits it to the entire environment. As a solution is Virufy, an interesting mobile application that can identify signs of this new strain of coronavirus through something as simple as the sound of a cough.

In this case, it is actually a non-profit organization made up of more than 50 international researchers from 25 prestigious universities and 20 different countries. Within the list there are specialists from England, Japan, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. One of the central goals was to get a preliminary detection over the phone.

How does it work?

About its operation, it is based on Artificial Intelligence and has an algorithm based on continuous learning. While one of the most characteristic aspects of Covid-19 is that it causes a dry cough. It is also one of the first symptoms that infected patients develop.

The app, which is comprised of doctors, technicians, and attorneys from leading companies and educational institutions such as Google, Stanford, and Princeton, validated their algorithm machine learning based on the sound of the cough of thousands of patients from Latin America, Europe and Asia to distinguish between a conventional one and that caused by an infected person. Its result is so amazing that it is 80 percent accurate.

Mobilizing young people to collect data on coughs from various regions of the world, Virufy aims to train his algorithm to achieve even greater precision and better understand what Covid-19 sounds like. To meet this challenge, the international non-profit organization is making a great effort to expand its database in Latin America, a region that continues to register an alarming increase in positive cases.

Amil Khanzada, Silicon Valley software engineer and founder of Virufy, explained that so far it is the only initiative capable of uniting everyone for the first time with the same purpose, which is to stop a common enemy: Covid-19.

“It is a true global solution to flatten the curve around the world and end this pandemic, especially in developing countries where there is no mass access to testing, which makes tracking and social distancing difficult.”

An important point to be made clear is that Virufy is not a replacement for hospital grade diagnostic tests. It is actually a supplement that should be used in conjunction with symptom and temperature controls. If the app is positive, it is necessary to go immediately to a hospital or laboratory to undergo a detailed review.

The app allows everyone to play their part to limit the spread and regain a sense of control during the ongoing pandemic. By providing the fastest screening on the market, the organization hopes to create a complementary screening tool that healthcare professionals can confidently recommend, mitigating the burden that inaccessible testing has placed on underserved communities around the world. Therefore, if you want to try this digital tool, you can download it at this link.