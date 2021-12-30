After a series of bad results, Virtus.pro announced that they will be disbanding the current team of eSports Regarding the competitive scene of Rainbow six: siege. This news was shared by the organization on social networks, where they also explained why.

“From now on, alienation becomes inactive. We will be working on rebuilding the team for the start of the next season that will start in February 2022.

Virtus.pro apologized for not meeting community expectations, as well as not having a good year in R6: Siege compared to the past. Several factors were involved with these results, particularly the pandemic and lineup changes, which resulted in the absence of Virtus.pro at Six Invitational, one of the most prestigious events in the game.