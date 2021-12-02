The Manchester City wants to take the next step and get fully into one of the concepts that is trending: the metaverse. This immersive and multisensory experience will reach fans of the soccer team from the hand of Sony, with the main objective of creating a global online community for fans to interact not only with the club, but also with each other.

The Japanese multinational company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of electronics and the Manchester City He did not want to miss the opportunity to make an alliance with them. The club will conduct a proof of concept with Sony that will take advantage of the innovative technologies of the Japanese company and the fan base of the City to develop new forms of digital content.

Today, we announced a new global partnership with @SonyGroupGlobal which aims to develop new digital fan experiences that will be at the cutting-edge of global sport 🤝#ManCity | #FutureSony – Manchester City (@ManCity) November 30, 2021

This agreement is based on developing a virtual world from the Etihad Stadium and create an online fan community within the stadium. There is no doubt that all this will attract a large number of fans of the club. Manchester City and Sony Not only will they make an exact replica of the team’s court, but they’ll also make sure to add virtual experiences, customizable avatars, and interactive loyalty programs.

Nuria Tarre, Director of Marketing and Fan Experience for City Football Group, he explained in a statement: “On Manchester City We have a strong history of continually adopting the latest technologies to improve our operation, with a particular focus on exploring ways to engage and entertain our global fan base. This association with Sony place the City in the development stage of an exciting project that will create immersive digital experiences for fans that have never been seen before in soccer. We look forward to launching this collaboration and bringing together the leading technologies in the Sony with the worldwide network of fans of the Manchester City”.

On the other hand, the director responsible for intellectual property and incubation platform of companies of Sony, Toshimoto Mitomo, remarked: “Sony will support the Manchester City to further increase the value of your content and engagement with your fans around the world. Sony intends to create an online fan engagement platform that brings the club and its global fans closer together, demonstrating our commitment to the sports entertainment business and supporting our partners in their pursuit of new opportunities”.

The Manchester City It is the first football club to be immersed in the metaverse and surely several will follow, as this is a great opportunity to please the loyal fans of the team and add many more fans of City. Remember that Mark Zuckerberg He implemented the same concept when he changed the name of Facebook to Meta and explained that for him “the metaverse will be the successor to the mobile Internet ”.

