In the third quarter, virtual mobile operators not only managed to add more phone lines, they also increased their market share to 3.9%, their largest share ever. Data from the consulting firm indicate that in the same period of 2019, the year before the health crisis, these operators that are housed in the infrastructure of Altán Redes and traditional operators, had 1.4% of the pie, while in the third quarter of 2020 its share rose to 2.1%.

MVNOs entered the sector in 2014, with the arrival of Virgin Mobile, seeking to gain a portion of the mobile market, until then served only by traditional operators. Although in the early years their business model did not obtain strong results, the pandemic drove it, as they became an affordable alternative for consumers and this allowed them to increase their market share.

And the forecast is that they continue to grow. Jesús Romo, director of Telconomía, refers that MVNOs from European countries have reached up to 10% of market share, however, the increase has been gradual and has taken them up to 20 years, depending on the country.

Romo does not venture what market share virtual mobile operators could obtain in Mexico, but points out that the arrival of companies like Izzi is a reflection of the competitive dynamics that the segment has had, which allows it to create new business models and attract to new consumers.

“In the last year, with the increase in launches of the so-called second generation of MVNOs, a trajectory has been traced towards its authentic consolidation, as a competitive and convenient alternative for consumers, with real opportunities to create and attract markets”, he explains “This is evident in its growth dynamics that significantly exceeds that of the rest of the market, despite the health and economic crisis.”

In this second generation, rather than trying to compete on a par with traditional operators, they have tried to find their own space. Such as Oui Móvil (OMV from Elektra), which offers the equipment, or Oxxo Cel and Bait (from Walmart), who give away megabytes for every purchase in their stores.

What about traditional operators?

Among traditional operators, Telcel added 573,000 new lines between January and September, an increase of 3.6%. Piedras comments that this result is due to the fact that Carlos Slim’s company has focused on increasing its proportion of users who consume more.

AT&T added 427,000 lines, an increase of 5.8%. The company said in its financial report that the increase in mobile lines is due to its new plan customization strategy that allows users to build their data consumption and phone call plan. While Movistar managed to add 310,000 lines, an increase of 2.5%.