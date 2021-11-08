Virtual mobile operators and brands in Spain

Movistar: O2 and Tuenti

Movistar has deployed 5G using DSS technology for more than 75% of the population. The blue operator expects to reach 100% of the Spanish population in 2025. This connectivity is advertised on its website and has even been used to renew Fusion with a mobile included, 5G in many cases. Movistar has 5G coverage for 80% of the Spanish population with a presence in more than 1,253 municipalities (with data from the first quarter of 2021) and uses the frequencies of 3.5 GHz, and also the mid-bands of 1800 and 2100 MHz of 4G .

Conversely, 5G coverage It is not advertised anywhere on the O2 website, Telefónica’s second brand in Spain. From the help section we find information about 3G and 4G when talking about speed of Internet access service on the line. They explain from the help page the following: “We will always try to offer you the maximum speed advertised and that you have contracted at all times (75 Mbps download / download and 25 Mbps upload if you have 4G active and 14 Mbps download / download and 8 Mbps upload in case of having only 3G) ”However, since December 2021 O2 users have access to this speed even though it is not announced in the details of the rate and activates automatically without need to pay more or make any change in the rate as long as the area in which we are has 5G coverage from Movistar to navigate.

However, Tuenti (another second Movistar brand) still does not offer 5G connection and it is not known when it will arrive. According to a message in the Tuenti community, “there is no information about it.” At least for now.

Orange Brands

Orange already has coverage and support for 5G speed in almost 300 cities throughout Spain. But what about its second brands? Some have this advantage and others do not. According to data from July 2021, Orange’s 5G coverage is in more than 600 municipalities in almost 40 provinces throughout Spain.

Some Jazztel customers and users have access to a 5G connection as long as they have coverage and a compatible terminal. But not all, only those with the rates Unlimited Pack, Double Unlimited Pack and Additional Line of Double Unlimited Pack SL / SL (currently discontinued rates but that you could have previously contracted) The rest have to wait. According to a tweet from the operator dated November 4, the brand indicated the following: “We are deploying 5G coverage, which is not the same as 4G +. What happens is that we carry out a coverage deployment in different locations, as soon as we finish with this improvement you will be able to consult the 5G coverage from our website “

Simyo is another of the second Orange brands in Spain that reached our country in 2008. In 2015 it announced the 4G service for users but at the moment there is no news about 5G coverage for the rates of this MVNO.

Vodafone

Vodafone was the first operator in Spain to activate 5G. It is available at all rates and works in more than 25 cities as long as we have a mobile phone compatible with this speed. But what about your second brands?

Lowi is one of the second Vodafone brands and does not yet have the same advantage as the main operator’s customers officially, but some users have seen Vodafone’s 5G network appear on their phones. As we collected in September 2021, some Lowi customers claimed that the 5G icon had appeared on their mobile phones. This occurs in some very specific cases and in Vodafone coverage areas for this technology. But, as we explained, it is not a real connection but rather the network signaling that makes the 5G icon appear to the customer, although they actually continue browsing on the Vodafone 4G network. At least for the moment. Lowi has not started to activate this technology for its clients.

MoreMobile Group

The fourth operator in our country is currently Yoigo. And it is one of those that already offers its customers the possibility of having access to the 5G network.

Yoigo’s 5G already offers coverage to almost half of the Spanish population. In September 2021, Yoigo offered coverage to 553 municipalities or, what is the same, to 48% of the Spanish population. In addition, we reported on that date, the operator had already installed more than 400 5G nodes in the Basque Country, Asturias and Galicia.

Also from the MásMóvil Group, MásMóvil itself offers 5G already in Spain. Together with Yoigo, the only one of the group (for the moment) that allows clients to have this type of coverage although not all have access at the moment.

Pepephone is another of the great second brands that we can hire in Spain, belonging to the MásMóvil Group since 2016 and with a wide catalog of fiber and mobile rates. It has more than a million customers but does not have 5G coverage at the moment in any of the rates they offer.

Like the previous one, Llamaya does not yet have a 5G connection. With coverage and part of the MásMóvil group, it was purchased in 2017 and is focused on the Latin American market. Offers all kinds of rate settings but its clients and users still cannot navigate at maximum speed in our country as Yoigo’s can, for example.

Other operators

Beyond the big groups, who offers 5G?

Euskaltel Group: Telecable, Virgin

As we reported in ADSLZone in October 2020, the Euskaltel Group operators reached an agreement with Orange that would allow them to access 5G technology as OMV hosted on the Orange network as of January 1, 2022. That is, from this At the moment, brands such as Euskaltel in the Basque Country, R Cable in Galicia, Telecable in the Asturias area in Spain and Virgin with coverage throughout the country will be able to offer this speed. From that date it can be activated although, as we explained, overtaking could be negotiated.

At the moment, Digi has not bet on 5G. From its help page we can find a section of frequently asked questions about this connection and it is expected that the 5G connection arrive in the next few months in an operator that continues to gain customers and has unlimited data rates