Virtual cycling world championship and more esports news

The International Cycling Union (UCI) announced that on February 26, 2022 it will take place

the second World Cycling Esports Championship on Zwift, global online fitness platform.

For this edition, the competition will take place on the map of New York as the protagonist. Regarding the classification format, it will be open to the community and will be carried out five continental qualifying events which will take place on November 27 and 28, 2021 for applicants from Oceania, Asia, Europe, Africa and America. The top five finishers from each race will compete in the 2022 UCI Cycling Esports World Championship by their respective National Federation.

We also have that Garena announced that the Free Fire World Series 2022 (FFWS 2022) will take place in May 2022, with the Play-Ins taking place on May 14 and the Finals on May 21.

Qualifying tournaments will take place in multiple regions around the world over the next several months, with the best teams winning the right to compete for the jackpot.

The FFWS 2022 It will be the third edition of the most anticipated world tournament of Free Fire, which brings together the best teams from all regions to compete to be the best survivor.

It should be remembered that the last edition, Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore (FFWS 2021 SG), reached a peak of 5.4 million simultaneous viewers, which is the highest viewership record of any esports match in all of history, excluding Chinese platforms.

Lastly, Riot Games shared the dates of Horizon Cup, the first international competition of Wild rift.

The group stage will take place from November 13 to 17, the quarterfinals on November 19, the semifinals on November 20 and the final the November 21.