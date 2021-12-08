With the premiere of December, the countdown to say goodbye to this year 2021 has begun. Chanel wants to say goodbye in a big way, that’s why he just presented his collection Métiers d’Art 2021/2022 where metropolitan but very sophisticated pieces have paraded to enamor those present (and all of us who were behind the computer screens). With breakthrough pieces like a jacket tweed With sweatshirt sleeves, these proposals promise to become iconic – something normal in the maison-.

Virginie Viard once again demonstrates her full potential, expanding the legacy of Karl Lagerfeld and leaving her own DNA in each of his proposals. With a luxurious enclave, the building you19M –designed by the French architect Rudi Ricciotti-, it has been created to group all the businesses of Métiers d’Art in a single constellation of elegance. With this, the firm has wanted to reaffirm its desire to celebrate this exceptional artisan heritage.









Many of the embroideries have been inspired by the structure of the building itself, and those in the graffiti style gained strength and drama when dressed in colored beads.









Lily Rose Depp for Chanel Beauty

From the catwalk to the street

Synonymous with elegance and luxury, many of its proposals could step on street style in the coming months. Versatile and key pieces streetwear that perfectly combine elegance and casual comfort.













Unique pieces that could be seen on a red carpet

When we talk about Chanel we mean unique garments that ooze savoir faire. The celebrities They make us dream of their looks on the red carpets, and within this collection we find the perfect outfits for any red carpet. How could it be otherwise, the black and white color pairing has been present to remind us of the origins of the maison.













you19M

Triangular in shape and with 25,000 square meters, this building brings together an irreplaceable collection of specialized companies: expert suppliers in embroidery, feathers, pleated fabrics, pearls, boots and gloves, as well as Haute Couture and high-end ready-to-wear houses. spectrum.





Photos | Chanel