Virgin Telco arrived in Spain approximately a year and a half ago from the hand of Euskaltel, but after the purchase of the parent company we are now talking about a brand of the MásMóvil Group in its own right, and it is the MásMóvil Group that has designed its following strategy: the assault on the professional market. And to compete in the SME sector, Virgin wears the suit of ‘Virgin Telco Business’ and officially reaches us.

With the new line of services for professionals, small and medium-sized companies, Virgin Telco Negocios has strengthened its brand and makes a very timely move after the latest from Vodafone (Digital Business) or Telefónica (Fusión Digital SMEs). But in addition, the brand does not arrive alone because we already have the first two commercial proposals to take to our mouths.

Contracting fiber optics and mobiles with Virgin Telco Negocios

With the arrival of ‘Virgin Telco Negocios’ we have two offers to start with, both aimed at the SME sector and also that of independent professionals. In both we talk about symmetric fiber optics and landlines with unlimited calls to both landlines and mobiles. Here what changes between the two rates is the speed of the fiber Well, we can add (or not) a mobile line to both. We detail each of them, but first the common places between them.

Account ‘Virgin Telco Negocios’ on its website that its two rates include V-Pro due to the mere presence of fiber optics in both, and also have other additives such as the ‘Doblering’ that sends calls to the landline to the mobile (in the case let’s add the mobile line to the package), access to a digital expert to answer questions, devices protected with Cybersecurity PRO and 10GB of cloud space for backup of our most important information. And now, the rates.

We can start for the most basic rate and this is what it offers us 300Mb symmetric fiber optic for 27.27 euros per month. To this broadband connection we add a fixed telephone line with unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles and access to V-pro for 7.44 euros per month and the result is 34.71 euros per month with VAT not included.

With Virgin Telco Negocios you decide what fiber you want and how many mobile lines.

The other option is the one that allows us to select the 600Mb symmetrical fiber optic for 35.54 euros per month. Again we add the 7.44 euros per month of the fixed line with unlimited calls and we have a total of 42.98 euros per month. What happens here is that we have a promotion that lasts 3 months and that leaves us this 600Mb fiber at the price of the 300Mb one, so for 3 months we would pay 34.71 euros to go on to pay 42.98 euros in the fourth month.

And as we said before, we can add a mobile line to both packages for 9.91 euros per month. This line includes unlimited calls and 50GB of cumulative data, and can be added to any of the fiber rates above. But there is more: additional lines. Each additional line with unlimited calls and 50GB of accumulative data that we add will cost us 4.95 euros per month (always without VAT) and We can add up to 4 additional lines in total, forming a contract for fiber, landline and 5 mobile lines.

Installation, permanence and penalties

Regarding registration, contract ‘Virgin Telco Negocios’ does not involve installation costs and the sending of SIM cards, in the event that we want to add mobile lines to our contract, is also free. Of course, we will have 6 months of permanence if we contract fiber and mobile, and 12 months of permanence if we only contract fiber optics with the company.

Free installation and free shipping of SIMs, but permanence of 6 or 12 months depending on the rate

If we choose to leave ‘Virgin Telco Negocios’ before the period of stay has expired, we will pay a penalty of 123.96 euros “prorated to the number of days remaining to meet the committed period.” The company also indicates that the billing period will always be from the 1st to the 31st of the month and that the collection will be passed on the 5th or 6th of each month.

