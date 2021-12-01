The fashion world continues to process the loss of one of the most iconic designers of this generation, Virgil abloh. Following the creative direction of Off-White and Louis Vuitton man, their designs flooded the street style with that essence so clear that it perfectly described the style of the couturier. After his death, the maison French announced that it was going to pay tribute in Miami by presenting its latest Spring-Summer 2022 collection, and last night the city of skyscrapers experienced one of the most beautiful and emotional drone shows of the moment. With the message of “Virgil Was Here”, the guests – among whom was his great friend Kanye West or Pharrell-, he contemplated the latest creation of the American that will surely become one of the most desired collections.

Far from creating collections for men, Virgil managed to make the Louis Vuitton Men’s fashion shows as important (or more) than those for women – directed by Nicolas Ghèsquiere-. His “masculine” garments soon became unisex designs, making everyone in street style yearn to wear one of his creations (whether in the form of two pieces, jackets, sweaters or even accessories).

Virgil knew how to turn everyday garments into designs of runway luxury, giving a new interpretation to the pantsuit with tones, textures and proportions that took it away from boring. This latest collection takes back the classics prints of the French firm – such as the checkerboard box – so that they pass through their own filter where shades such as green or orange are in charge of giving them a new perspective.

Last night was an ode to savoire air, claiming that pastel (and multicolored) colors such as pink or sky blue are masculine. The world of fashion mourns the loss of one of the best designers of our time, however his legacy will remain forever with us.

Virgil Was Here.

Photos | Louis Vuitton