The son of a Ghanaian couple, who identify as members of the Ewe tribe, they settled in the United States, where Virgil grew up and made his way into the world of fashion and art.

Abloh has been married since 2009 to Shannon Sundberg, who was his girlfriend since high school. He lived in Lincoln Park, in the greater Chicago area where he lived with his wife and two children, Lowe and Gray. His job required him to travel the world between the Windy City, Milan and other fashion capitals such as London, Paris and Tokyo, which made him add more than 350 thousand miles a year for his work.

Edward Enninful, Virgil Abloh, Rosalia, Drake, John Donahoe and Gabby Douglas during the presentation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games collection.

(Bennett Raglin / Getty Images)



He had important collaborations with Rihana, Kanye West, Drake, Rosalía, the Swedish brand Ikea and Fendi, among other brands and figures of international stature.

For more than two years, Virgil has battled a rare and aggressive form of cancer, known as cardiac angiosarcoma. He endured his condition from the private when he learned his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing various challenging treatments, as well as directing several institutions in the world of fashion, art and culture.

We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for your privacy as we cry and celebrate Virgil’s life.

Facing his illness, he is not under his standards or work ethic, in addition to maintaining unwavering optimism. Virgil was an advocate for opening doors to others and creating pathways for greater equity in the world of art and design. He often said, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” with a firm belief in the power of art to inspire generations to come.

His first collection at the helm of Louis Vuitton was released in June 2018. In the gardens of the Palais Royal in Paris, about 3,000 people attended the event and hundreds more waited at the four entrances of the park to see the stars who attended the parade, including West and his then wife, Kim Kardashian.

Abloh, a father of two, then said he had fulfilled his dream and hoped to motivate others to pursue theirs: “You can do it too,” he wrote on Instagram after the show.

In addition to being a stylist, the American had a long and varied curriculum: DJ, musician, music producer, influencer and friend of celebrities. Enough for Time magazine to consider him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018.

In September 2019, when he did not go out to say hello after a parade, that absence set off alarms. Then it was said that his doctor had recommended rest after diagnosing him with a “burnout”, that is, a burnout from overwork known in Spanish as burnout worker syndrome.