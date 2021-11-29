EFE / EPA / IAN LANGSDON / Archive



Paris, Nov 28 (EFE) .- American designer Virgil Abloh, creative director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s line, died of cancer this Sunday at age 41, announced the LVHM group, to which that brand belongs.

“We are shocked by this terrible news. Virgil was not only a magnificent designer, a visionary, but also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” said the owner of that luxury conglomerate, Bernard Arnault on Twitter.

Abloh was also creative director of the Off White brand, of which LVMH was the majority shareholder, and had suffered from cancer for years, according to that message in which he sent his condolences “to all those who loved him.”

The creator, who became known as a creative advisor to American rapper Kanye West, was appointed to lead the creative direction of Louis Vuitton’s men’s line in March 2018, as the successor to Britain’s Kim Jones.

Abloh then pointed out that Louis Vuitton’s heritage and “creative integrity” were key sources of inspiration for him and that he would pay tribute to them, as well as try to bridge the gap with today.

Born in Rockford in 1980, the son of parents who emigrated from Ghana to the United States, he had turned his own brand, Off White, created in 2012, into one of the most attractive to young audiences thanks in part to his relationship with West and other singers. .

The American was also known for including political claims on his clothes. He had a degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin and a master’s degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

His first collection in front of Louis Vuitton saw the light in June 2018. In the gardens of the Palais Royal in Paris, some 3,000 people attended the event and hundreds more waited at the four entrances of the park to see the stars who attended the parade , including West and his then wife, Kim Kardashian.

Abloh, a father of two, then said he had fulfilled his dream and hoped to motivate others to pursue theirs: “You can do it too,” he wrote on Instagram after the show.

His account on that social network, where he had 6.5 million followers, specified this Sunday that since 2019 he suffered from cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive type of cancer, for which he had undergone “numerous treatments”, which he decided do not make public.

“His infinite curiosity and optimism never waned. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his art and by his mission to open doors for others and create avenues for greater equality in art and design,” adds that message.

In addition to being a stylist, the American had a long and varied curriculum: DJ, musician, music producer, influencer and friend of celebrities. Enough for Time magazine to consider him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018.

In September 2019, when he did not go out to say hello after a parade, that absence set off alarms. Then it was said that his doctor had recommended rest after diagnosing him with a “burnout”, that is, a burnout from overwork known in Spanish as burnout worker syndrome.