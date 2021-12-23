Workers of Vips have chosen to carry out a strategy similar to what it does Starbucks with the creative messages on their packaging.

Vips Group It has a whole chain of restaurants that have proven to be highly relevant for today’s consumer, some created from scratch and others acquired over time. In accordance with Statista in its graph where it shows the number of establishments of Group Vips In 2021 by brand, Foster’s Hollywood ranks first with 227, Starbucks in second with 159, Ginos in third with 120 and Vips in fourth with 105.

Without a doubt, the increase what have you had Starbucks For some years it has been notorious, currently managing to be one of the highest fast food establishments in terms of brand value worldwide, however, its success has not been achieved only with the sale of its iconic sweet drinks, but for the marketing strategies that he has been in charge of doing over time, such as writing the name of his clients on all his glasses, or as he has recently chosen to do when writing some messages motivations, which have been well received by its consumers.

A user in social networks has shown her experience where when visiting a restaurant in Vips and asked for his takeout (apparently), he has come across some posts motivational written on the grocery bags, which appear to be a similar strategy to what Starbucks has chosen to do for some time. On this occasion, we mainly see two messages “who with a smile gets up, a good day awaits him”, “it does not matter if you go slow or fast, the valuable thing is that you go with love”.

While this Vips strategy can be something relatively simple to carry out, it has achieved improve the shopping experience from your consumer, who clearly appreciates having read this message. However, it should be emphasized that this fact is particularly familiar with what we constantly see with Starbucks that, if we take into account the two belong to the same group, it makes sense that they choose to use some cross strategies to improve their experience and use what has worked for one brand in another.

During the last few years, users and consumers have shown to be more accepting of trademarks who have a type of more “warm” and personal approaches, in part because of its context during the pandemic. Taking into account the appearance of Covid-19, social isolation and a life away from our relatives and acquaintances were a reality, the consumer has become more “sensitive”; according to the study of Statista where it shows an estimate of the percentage of people who suffered from depression during the pandemic, we can see that this disease had an international reach, so, after difficult times, people seek more personal experiences with their favorite brands.

An example of this we had a few weeks ago with the dog walker who chose to create an advertising poster to promote his services, mentioning that his income would be used to pay for his studies, a strategy that was shown to be effective, managing to captivate users in social networks and thousands of interactions.

Consumers better receive brands that are choosing to create warmer messages, achieving better engagement.

