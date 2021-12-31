Inspirational decor vintage It is undoubtedly one of the most recurring trends every year, not only to bet on it in any element of the house, but also to give subtle retro touches betting on small details.

These details can be, for example, small electrical appliances such as toasters, a way also to give a touch of color if our kitchen is simple and basic. We have signed several models for all kinds of super interesting pockets:

Smeg

We start with the expert firm in this of household appliances vintage, Smeg and we signed one of their toasters 50’s style Very low, this time at Fnac. A small appliance that will give style to any kitchen and that must be well visible.

We are talking about the TSF01BLEU model in black, with a curved silhouette and stainless steel details, two slots, six temperature modes and 950W of power per 149 137.99 euros.





Cuisinart

Second and somewhat more economical – although not too much – we have this complete vintage-inspired toaster, with four wide slots for all types of bread, six levels of toasting, 1800W and special functions such as defrost, reheat or Bagel.

The curved aesthetic with manual controls and the light gray tone with stainless steel finish make it a practical gadget, in addition to a decorative element. We can find it for sale on Amazon -where it has an average rating of 4.3 stars- for 99.90 euros.





Cuisinart CPT180GE 4 Wide Slot Toaster for All Breads, 6 Browning Levels, 1800W, Bagel, Defrost and Reheat Function, Auto Centering Grid, Lift Lever

Ram

If we are looking for a practical, beautiful and economical toaster, this Ariete may be the ideal choice. A 50’s style design with two slots, manual controls and in a metallic finish that combines aqua green with cream and stainless steel.

The toaster in technical terms has a power of 810W, six positions, function defrost and reheat, cancel and cold walls. We can also find it on Amazon -where it has the house recommendation label- for just 59.90 39.90 euros.





ARIETE 155/14 Toaster 2 wide slots, vintage, 6 positions, defrost, reheat, cancel, cold walls, non-slip feet, cord wrap, 810 W green / cream color

Russell hobbs

Russell Hobbs also has his own vintage-inspired toaster, this Colors Plus with two wide slots and a lifting tray to make the most of the heat. A design in stainless steel and cream color that will combine with any type of kitchen, giving it that vintage touch that we are looking for.

Among its functions In addition to roasting up to six different levels, it has the option to cancel, defrost, “lift and see” to check the level of browning, all for just 44.99 39.90 euros.





Russell Hobbs Colors Plus Toaster – 2 Short & Wide Slots, for 2 Slices, Stainless Steel, Cream – 23334-56

De’Longhi

Finally, signed by De’Lonhi we have this 50’s silhouette beige toaster with manual controls and stainless steel finishes. It has two slots suitable for all types of bread and we can customize the toast depending on the thickness of each one.





De’Longhi CTOT2103.BG – 900 Toaster, Beige

Plus, it comes with a bun attachment that sits on top to make the most of the heat. It also includes a removable tray to collect the bread crumbs once we finish roasting. We find it for sale on Amazon for 92.63 euros.

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

