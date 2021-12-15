Several of the main teams in the GT3 scene completed a test at the Valencia circuit during the past week. Test session with a proper name, that of Italian star Valentino Rossi. The already ex-MotoGP rider got at the controls of one of Team WRT’s Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo, the benchmark structure of the Ingolstadt firm and a heavyweight structure within the GT category. A test that from the team itself has been drawn as a first contact to evaluate a future collaboration. Waiting to see if this cooperation is materialized, Vincent Vosse as head of the WRT team has valued the performance of # 46 and his words are exciting to say the least.

In fact, Vincent Vosse only had good words for Valentino Rossi after the test with the Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo, beyond confirming that he is working hard for the seven-time MotoGP champion to compete with Team WRT in the Pro class of GT World Challenge Europe next year: «Rossi is a legend, but he also impresses at short distances as a pilot. His approach is very sharp and his comments convey great passion to me. Valentino Rossi will also be competitive with a GT3. In fact, I think there is nothing in which I cannot be competitive. He is a ‘Silver’ driver because he has only done four or five races in sports cars, but my goal is to put it in a ‘Pro’ vehicle to compete against the best».

Valentino Rossi tests a WRT Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo in Valencia Read news

Vosse also assured that the negotiations have focused for the moment on the team’s GT3 project, but that neither should it be ruled out that Rossi could end up being part of the LMP2 program of the Belgian formation: «I am very interested in having Valentino in the team. I’d love for him to race one of our cars next year. Everything is open, let’s say we are in negotiations. Rossi had a full day in the car and hopefully it’s the first day of many with the team. For the moment, Valentino Rossi has already closed his first race in this new stage, as he will compete with a Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 at the 12 Hours of the Gulf with Luca Marini and Alessio Salucci.