

Dec 20, 2021 at 7:31 pm CET



The French pivot of Real Madrid Vincent Poirier has given a positive result for covid, with which there are already four cases detected in recent days in the squad and coaching staff of the basketball section, the white team reported this Monday on its official website .

Poirier, who was one of the most prominent this Sunday in the Madrid victory at the UCAM Murcia track, thus joins his compatriot Fabien Causeur, who missed the match after testing positive hours before.

What’s more, a third player of the same nationality, point guard Thomas Heurtel, and coach Pablo Laso also tested positive last week, so they could not appear in the last two triumphs of the team to be keeping the mandatory quarantine.