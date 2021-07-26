New reports have emerged about Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Hawkeye series, in the latter Vincent D’Onofrio could return as Kingpin.

The site The Direct has taken up information provided by a moderator of r / arvelStudiosSpoilers where it is ensured that the Hawkeye series will see the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin. The character of Wilson “The Kingpin” Fisk was undoubtedly one of the pillars that motivated the great success of the Daredevil series, so it would not be strange if it was resumed now that Marvel Studios has recovered full rights to his masked man.

The report also claims that Hawkeye will be linked to Spider-Man: No Way Home, a production where Charlie Cox is rumored to return as attorney Matt Murdock. That pair of moves would open the door for the return of other characters like Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones or Jon Bernthal’s Punisher.

According to the information, Hawkeye will arrive in November, which would align it chronologically with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December. Rumor has it that Kingpin will also appear in Echo, the Hawkeye spin-off that will focus on heroine Maya Lopez.

What is already confirmed is that we will see Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) from Black Widow on the Hawkeye show. Additionally, it will feature heroines Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Echo (Alaqua Cox), and Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) former mentor, criminal Jack Duquesne / Swordsman (Tony Dalton).

Source: The Direct

Marvel Deluxe – Astonishing X-Men Volume One

The dream-team formed by creators Joss Whedon (Buffy, The Vampire Slayer) and John Cassaday (Captain America Fallen Son and The New Deal) present this explosive saga of the X-Men, which marks a return to the greatness of the stories classics, and the beginning of a new era for mutants!

Cyclops and Emma Frost regroup the X-Men with the purpose of “astonishing” the world. But when the news announces that there is a cure to eliminate the mutant gene, tempers unexpectedly flare and the world is thrown into inhuman, illegal and heinous chaos.

Also, a tragic death at the Xavier Institute for Gifted Youngsters reveals a powerful enemy living among the X-Men, someone they don’t suspect and no, it’s not Magneto! Will the X-Men be able to work as a team when they can’t even depend on themselves? Will they suspend their plans before they even begin? How will they prevent genocide and the war for the antidote?

