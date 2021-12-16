Actor Vincent D’Onofrio returns to portray an iconic villain in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

In 2015 the series was released Daredevil in Netflix It included great characters from the comics. But the villain certainly stood out Kingpin interpreted by Vincent D’Onofrio. Since they canceled that show, there has been much speculation that he might join Marvel studios even if it was with a different version of the New York mobster. Now we have already seen it in Hawk Eye.

So celebrate Vincent D’Onofrio his epic arrival at Marvel studios What Kingpin:

When I was a boy … pic.twitter.com/3iRk6OO6c6 & mdash; Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 15, 2021

So it has already been confirmed that the mysterious character that was in the series of Hawk Eye that is even feared by a Avenger What Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and to what Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) called “uncle”, it is actually Kingpin from Vincent D’Onofrio. Which is something tremendously spectacular.

What are you preparing for the future of the saga?

Undoubtedly Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) is part of a great conspiracy where different characters are involved such as Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) Y Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). But unfortunately we do not know what plans he has, but surely in the next installments of Marvel studios they are revealing more information.

Without forgetting that they are preparing other great comebacks, since apart from Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), we can see Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) already Frank Castle / Punisher (Jon Bernthal). So we will have to be very attentive to series like She-hulk or THREW OUT that will premiere in the Disney Plus streaming platform.

For now, we can only wait for the latest episode of Hawk Eye, to see if we will see more of Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) or if the end of this season will focus on Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) and its relationship with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).