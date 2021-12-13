Vincent Abril was one of the drivers under the Mercedes-AMG umbrella who was recruited to compete in the first season of the DTM with GT3 cars. The pilot with Monegasque nationality was enrolled in Hubert Haupt’s Team HRT, a structure with which Maximilian Götz was proclaimed champion. However, the April season has been much more discreet, to the point of not stepping on the podium throughout the year. In fact, Monza’s disqualification has left Vincent with a fourth place in Zolder for best result and a booty of points that places him among the worst drivers on the grid. It is clear that Vincent Abril has not landed on the right foot in the DTM and the feelings have been anything but positive.

So much so that Vincent Abril has decided to break his bond with Mercedes, parting their ways with immediate effect. The 26-year-old rider thus separates from the Stuttgart brand to face new challenges that surely do not include a second season in the DTM. April himself has communicated it through his social networks: «I have decided to take a different path on a professional level, both on and off the slopes. I’m still hungry for great things, new races, and a couple of crazy shows that have me excited. He could only thank Mercedes-AMG for these three successful years. The car is great, my teammates were incredibly fast and we had a lot of fun.

Ulrich fritz, Managing Director of HRT, the team for which Vincent Abril has competed, thinks that Vincent Abril has ended up quite disenchanted with the DTM, despite the fact that his work with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 this season has not been bad: «As usually happens in In GT racing, decisions sometimes have many factors behind them. I think Vincent Abril has recognized for himself that the DTM, in this competition model, is not the right place for him. I think it’s understandable after the results it had last year. Of course, Monza was a critical moment, but he has always ensured that he was super happy for the team’s success. I think sometimes a change and a different environment can help, so I suspect he will do something with a different brand».