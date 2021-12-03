Vince Zampella becomes the new leader of Battlefield

Vince Zampella, co-founder of Respawn Entertainment, will have a much larger role within HE SAYS since he will now become the head of the franchise of Battlefield. This change comes after Oskar gabrielson, vice president and general manager of HE SAYS, decided to leave the company for a “new adventure.” One of the things that Zampella plans to do is create a “connected universe of Battlefield”With multiple interconnected projects.

Battlefield 2042 It will “continue to grow and evolve” as part of this new connected universe. Ripple Effect, the study behind Battlefield Portal, now he will be in charge of working on a new experience within the universe of 2042. For its part, Marcus lehto, designer of Halo, is also forming a new development team in Seattle to focus on narrative content and character development within the universe of Battlefield. Generally speaking, both teams are working on content that will expand Battlefield 2042 but don’t expect it to come soon. In the meantime, you can now download the new patch that promises adjustments to a lot of things within the FPS.

Details about this new universe remain scant, but Zampella he did explain a bit more about it:

“We intend to create this Battlefield universe, one with multiple projects interconnected with the user at the center. We want to grow Battlefield and bring players together through multiple experiences and business models, including the future Battlefield Mobile coming in 2022 from Alex Seropian and Industrial Toys. In this universe, the world is interconnected with a shared narrative and characters. This universe is where we will also build our community with the power of Portal and user-generated content that puts creativity in the hands of our players. ”

Around august, Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, said “Battlefield it was to be seen as a service, ”with the goal of releasing a new game every two years. We do not know if these are still their intentions with this new universe they want to create, and only time will give us the answer.

Editor’s note: The future of Battlefield is certainly uncertain, and after the disastrous 2042 release turned out to be, surely EA and DICE are already thinking better of things. It will be interesting to know how this new interconnected universe will work, especially due to the theme of the characters and the narrative, something that is not very characteristic of the saga.

Via: GameSpot