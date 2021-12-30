I loved ‘Fast & Furious 9’. His mindless, electrifying festival of relentless action and impossible physics left me tremendously satisfied, but still, an ingredient was missing in the cocktail that I missed tremendously in every sequence that was screened in the cinema. An ingredient with a first and last name named Dwayne Johnson.

Goodbye Lucas Hobbs

The rivalry between the good of The Rock and Vin Diesel supposed The wrestler’s departure from the franchise after playing Lucas Hobbs for the last time in the spin-off ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ 2019. An abandonment that Diesel tried to amend last November with a tearful public statement in which he asked his “little brother Dwayne” to return to the family in ‘Fast & Furious 10’.

A couple of months later Johnson has replied during an interview with CNN; Y the answer has returned to be negative, in addition to including the occasional criticism of the tone of the text and the fact of publicly airing an issue that they already discussed in private.

“I told him directly that I would not return to the franchise. I was firm, yet cordial, and said that I would always support the cast and always wish the franchise was successful, but that there was no chance that he would return. Vin’s last public text was a example of his manipulation. I did not like that he used his children or the death of Paul Walker. Put them aside. We talked about this months ago and came to a clear understanding. “

However, Johnson has once again displayed his professionalism and great spirit wishing all the best to the team for the closing of the saga.

“My goal from the beginning was to end my incredible journey with this incredible franchise with gratitude and grace. It is unfortunate that this public conversation has muddied everything. Regardless, I trust the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to satisfy the audience. constantly. I sincerely wish my former co-stars and crew the best of luck and success for the next episode. “

I don’t know about you, but I’m going to miss Hobbs so much in ‘Fast & Furious 10’. And it is that nobody says “son of a bitch” with the grace of Dwayne Johnson.