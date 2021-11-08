Fast and furious is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most important sagas in the history of commercial cinema. Thus, from the fifth title, he presented one of the most shocking rivalries, which was that of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) against Hobbs (Dwayne johnson). However, everything seems to point to the fact that this crossing recently left the screen and touched the actors involved.

Recently, social networks were flooded with comments that allegedly both would have launched against the other, waging a fight of egos, not at all strange in the industry.

However, and with the plans for one more movie in the franchise, Fast 10, Vin Diesel took the first step. The actor showed a change of attitude and even gave praise and an invitation to his colleague, the former fighter of the Wwe.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the end of Fast 10. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There isn’t a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send good wishes… but the time has come. The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Paul. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best fast in the end which is 10! I say it for love … but you must introduce yourself, do not leave the franchise inactive, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope he rises to the occasion and fulfills his destiny“Commented the celebrity.

Now, although there is no scheduled date for this premiere, it is expected that both can continue in their roles, enriching the level of the Fast and Furious saga.

Source: Collider