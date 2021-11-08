Vin Diesel asks Dwayne Johnson to return to Fast and Furious

Actor Vin Diesel wants the next two Fast and Furious films to be the most spectacular in the saga, so Dwayne Johnson cannot be absent.

They are already preparing Fast and furious 10 which will be divided into two parts and they want it to be the grand finale, that’s why Vin Diesel aims to bring together the largest number of actors who have been in these films. So don’t rule out the epic return of Dwayne johnson like Hobbs and even Gal gadot like Gisele.

Now Vin Diesel has published on his social networks a petition to Dwayne johnson to return to the main saga of Fast and furious:

My little brother Dwayne… The time has come. The world awaits the end of Fast 10. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that passes that they and you do not send good wishes … But the time has come. The legacy awaits. Years ago I told them that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo (Paul Walker). I vowed that we would reach and manifest the best ending which is 10! I say this out of love … But you must introduce yourself, do not leave the franchise inactive, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.

We will have to wait to know what Dwayne Johnson answers! We also do not know if Vin Diesel is making this appeal in public because he has already received a refusal or if he is simply testing the waters.

The relationship between them ended very badly.

It seems that the way of working in the filming of Dwayne johnson and Vin Diesel it’s very different. That’s why in the movie Fast and furious 8 there were many frictions between them. They also came to argue loudly in front of everyone and the situation ended up very tense.

The result was that Dwayne johnson left the main saga and his character had a spin-off titled Hobbs and shaw who starred with Jason statham. But hopefully he reconsiders and finally accepts the invitation of Vin Diesel and come back. The problem may be that your schedule is very tight because you have many exciting projects in the coming years.