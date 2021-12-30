

12/29/2021 On at 21:33 CET



Villarreal has decided that it will not publicly disclose the cases of COVID-19 that they register with his squad and that he will not open the training sessions to the media or publish images of the work sessions of the first team until further notice.

The club considers that making this information public corresponds to LaLiga and the health authorities, although it had announced on Tuesday, after the return of its players, who did it individually, that it would wait for this second session, set for this Wednesday, to give some information about the tests the team had undergone.

This option has now been discarded, so The number and names of the players who may have tested positive in these tests will not be known, if any.

The team will play on Monday, January 3 at La Cerámica against Levante, so we will have to wait until that moment to check which players are available. Previously, on Sunday 2, a telematic press conference of the coach, Unai Emery will take place.