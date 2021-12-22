

Villarreal has closed 2021 in the best possible way. Victory and exhibition to close a 2021 that will go down in the history of the club ‘groguet’. Those of Emery crushed by five goals to two an Alavés that sinks in the relegation places.

Villarreal has reaped 30 victories, 16 draws and 16 defeats in a year that will go down in history for the achievement of the UEFA Europa League. Those of La Plana close 2021 being the highest-scoring team in all of LaLiga, with 114 goals in favor, above Barça and Madrid, with 107 and 102 goals respectively.

Gerard Moreno has been the great bulwark of a team that will take time to forget the year 2021. The striker of Santa Perpetua de la Mogoda has been the author of 30 goals, being the top gunner of the team ahead of Danjuma, who is far behind with 9 goals.

Boulaye Dia starts to carbure

The Senegalese forward of the ‘submarine’ was pleased with a double, in which it was one of his best games with the Villarreal shirt. Dia scored his third goal in LaLiga and his fourth all season, after also scoring in the Cup victory against Victoria CF.

Boulaye Dia has become the first Senegalese to score a double in LaLiga since Babá Diawará did it with Sevilla against Rayo Vallecano in May 2012.