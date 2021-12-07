Villains star in new No Way Home posters

Prior to its first trailer, there were strong rumors that several classic villains from Spider-man they would be back in No Way Home. We finally have confirmation of this, but now we can see a detailed look at each of them thanks to these new posters.

As part of the new promotional materials, Sony shared these glimpses at Green Goblin, Doc Ock and Electro:

The return of these villains also means the return of both Tobey Maguire like Andrew Garfield, Although the latter has not yet been confirmed, however, that has not prevented fans from generating all kinds of speculation and rumors about it. Here you can see all the clues that confirm the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home the next comes to theaters December 15.

Editor’s note: I think it’s easy to assume that we will see more than one Spider-Man in No Way Home. All the evidence indicates that this will be the case, and it would not make much sense to bring in the villains without their respective heroes. Hopefully in the end we are not disappointed.

Via: IGN