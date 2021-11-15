Weeks after its premiere, Spider – Man: No Path home is about to enter through the front door of the superhero movie premieres. With an argument surrounded by secrecy, all kinds of leaks and rumors, the film may be the pinnacle of the friendly neighbor of New York. But it’s not just about the possibility of Spidey making it to the big screen in the company of all his incarnations. Also that he must face a multiversal threat in which all the villains of the franchise will return. Can something similar happen?

At least, when it comes to the enemies that Spider-Man will have to deal with, everything is very clear. With a good amount of clues in tow, the possibility of the arrival of the six sinister to the cinema is safer than ever. A project long cherished by Sony and that, together with Marvel, could crystallize this December.

This is a considerable bet that would unite the three incarnations of the character in the cinema in confluent lines. But I would also do something else: open the doors to spiderverse in all its powerful and strange breadth.

Who is who is the spider web

To date, three of the main villains have been confirmed in trailers and posters. But there are still doubts about the possibility that the remaining three could be part of history. Of course, this is perhaps Marvel’s most intriguing campaign sagas. One that has forced fans around the world to obsessively sift through almost piece of information about the movie. Which at this point has been suspiciously scarce in view of the size of the future film.

For now, the presence of Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) has been officially confirmed. But there are still three members of the evil team remaining and whose presence in the film is still unknown. What can we expect for this December about the surprises that the biggest project around the Spider-Man Universe still holds? We leave you a brief analysis of the probable villains that you will find on the screen.

Sandman coming from ‘Spider-Man 3’

There is still no confirmation, nor concrete information about the appearance of the villain with a tragic story in tow. But a good number of fans pointed out that the first trailer for the film could see some indications of its arrival. Especially the sandstorm that seemed to surround Electro’s beam in one of the brief sequences of the trailer.

Lizard from ‘Amazing Spider-Man’

The character was one of the most memorable in films in the franchise starring Andrew Garfield. The Curt Connors / Lizard allowed us to delve into the context of the hero a bit and understand his motivations more clearly. The most eloquent clue on the subject? A short scene in which the first trailer for Spider-Man: No way home in which a huge anthropomorphic figure attacking Peter. However, neither fans nor the studio have said anything official about it.

Vulture from ‘Spider – Man: Homecoming’

The official villain of the first film of the current trilogy could return to satisfy his desire for revenge. The reason for the speculation? The character is part of the cast of the future Morbius, starring Jared Leto. The film, apparently set in the Holland saga timeline, might suggest that Keaton would be a surprise cast in the Watts film in December.

Mysterio, direct from ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Beyond rumors and an apparent slip in the sale of merchandise allusive to the future film, there is no indication of the return of Quentin Beck. But let’s face it: Gyllenhaal’s character already faked his death once. So it might be an unsurprising device for the script to bring it back.

Venom from the ‘Venom’ duology

The only clue? The post-credit scene of Venom: there will be carnage by Andy Serkis. The sequence shows three things at once. Venom remembers Spidey (whatever his timeline) thanks to its connection with the hive mind of its species. Second, that it is in the right place and time to be part of the six claims. And three, that he will conspicuously face or at least interact with Holland’s Spider-Man.

None of that convinces you? And how about a picture of Tom Hardy wearing a cap from the production of Spider-Man: No way home?