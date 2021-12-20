The entire community of Resident Evil players has ventured into the new installment of Capcom’s beloved horror franchise, with Resident Evil: Village on everyone’s lips, there are many players who have managed to complete the story of Ethan Winters in the eighth installment.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, from the Howlongtobeat website they have wanted to close this year by answering the question of which video games have been most completed by their buyers and which have been relegated to abandonment (temporarily or permanently) by them.

For those who are not familiar with it, this website is responsible for collecting player statistics to estimate the time it takes to complete a video game. The benefits of this are several, mainly, it can be useful to know if we have the necessary time to embark on some especially long game, or if it is better to relegate it to a vacation.

Among the results obtained, the website has concluded that Resident Evil Village has been the game most completed by the players of 2021. After it, Metroid Dread is in second place, which along with Resident Evil was nominated for Game of the Year by the The Game Awards.

At the other extreme we find the titles less completed by the players, which is headed by Twelve Minutes, Loop Hero and The Ascent. The case of Twelve Minutes is especially curious, since it is found both in the list of most completed games and in the list of most abandoned, showing that it has been a divisive title that has generated curiosity in a large number of users.