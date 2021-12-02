The epic Vikings saga is set in the early 11th century and tells the legendary adventures of the most famous Vikings of all time: Leif Eriksson (Sam corlett – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), her passionate sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson – Swoon), and the ambitious Norse prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter – Maleficent). At a time when tensions between the Vikings and English royalty have reached a bloody turning point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings embark on an epic journey that will take them across oceans and battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, fighting for survival and glory.

Vikings: Valhalla is set more than a hundred years after the end of the original Vikings series, and is a new adventure that combines historical accuracy and drama with bloody and fast-paced action.

This new series features Jeb Stuart as director and executive producer, also executive produced by Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh and Alan Gasmer, Paul Buccieri. In addition, its cast also includes Bradley Freegard (Keep the Faith), Laura Berlin (An Unforgettable Summer), David Oakes (The Borgias), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Between Two Worlds) and the singer Caroline Henderson.

About the series

Vikings: Valhalla is produced by MGM Television and will premiere only on Netflix. Jeb Stuart, Michael Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, Sheila Hockin and John Weber serve as executive producers. Additionally, Jeb Stuart is also the showrunner and screenwriter. Award-winning director Niels Arden Oplev directs and produces the first episode. Other directors of the first season are Stephen St. Leger and Hannah Quinn. Along with Stuart, the writers are Vanessa Alexander, Declan Croghan and Eoin McNamee.