If you are a fan of film adaptations of fantasy novels written by JK Rowling, this month you are in for a celebration. Next November 12, Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first film in the surviving wizard saga will meet 20 years since its premiere in theaters and Google Earth wants to celebrate it in its own way.

Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, marked the beginning of a journey of adventure and magic that unfolded throughout seven other films until 2011. A journey that took to the cinema the books that marked a before and after for a whole generation. As a consequence, this first installment was the first step for fans to immerse themselves for the first time in places known, but never seen before. Film that, by the way, you can now along with the rest of the saga in the recently released HBO Max.

What if you could go back in time to explore those places that surround the beginnings of Harry Potter? In the real world, this is not physically possible. And so far we have not found the magic formula to do it. However, the Google Earth guys have compiled 12 incredible places and some of their curiosities.

12 magical Harry Potter locations on Google Earth

London King’s Cross: we begin this adventure with this important station at the end of the London line. This is precisely where Harry Potter and the rest of the students board the Hogwarts Express in September. Do you remember the mythical platform 9 3⁄4? Glenfinnan Viaduct: This viaduct is not exclusive to a Harry Potter movie, but appears in several installments. For this reason, Google Earth has thought it was a good idea to include it. It is a curve of 21 arches located in Scotland. Leadenhall Market– In the Harry Potter movies it is depicted as Diagon Alley, but it is actually a historic covered Victorian market. This is where the Hogwarts students went in search of their study materials. Alnwick Castle: This castle in the north of England probably means a lot to you. In this place, which currently offers guided tours, Hogwarts was brought to life during the first two Harry Potter films. Christ Church: Do you remember the magic dinner of the students of the school of magic and sorcery? Visit virtually through Google Earth this majestic Renaissance hall of this university college located in Oxford. Millennium Bridge: this bridge is a classic of London, but also of cinema. This one appeared in the movie Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in which it was unfortunately destroyed by Death Eaters. The Elephant HouseImagine visiting the cafeteria where JK Rowling wrote the first Harry Potter book. If you haven’t already, now you can. Take a virtual trip to Edinburgh with Google Earth. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: This theme park located in Orlando, Florida, is one of the best ways to enter the world of Harry Potter. If you have not yet been able to visit it personally, do so virtually. MACUSA | Fantastic animals: This Office of Public Administration in New York served as the stage to create the Magic Congress of the American Society (MACUSA). The same that we can see in the deliveries of Fantastic animals. Palace Theater: this Victorian theater in London’s West End district you can enjoy the play in two parts Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which has broken award records. The British Library: this place is very valuable for the history of the movies. The Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition took place here, which, in October 2017, showcased original drafts by JK Rowling. Diagon Alley at Warner Bros. Studio TourIf you are a mega Harry Potter fan, you may have thought about touring the movie set and the cobbled streets of Diagon Alley. Now you can!