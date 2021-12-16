This Wednesday, December 15, the explosion of a powder magazine in the limits of the municipalities of Tezontepec de Aldama and Mixquiahuala, in the federative entity of gentleman.

The Neighbors reported the detonation to the emergency number around 4:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time); According to his statements, the probable cause of the incident was due to the storage of gunpowder in a place in the Rincón de Mangas neighborhood.

So far, the Ministry of Public Security of the entity has not reported victims or deaths, not detained. Likewise, it was reported that personnel from the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) and Civil Protection are already in the area to help with rescue efforts.

According to the Civil Protection report, the explosion that caused a fire was confirmed in a private property located in the common land of Cinta Larga, belonging to the Taxhuada community, in the Mixquiahuala municipality, which was completely devastated.

The fire department notified that the flames were smothered after an hour and a half of work, avoiding causing greater risks to the population; however, it was mentioned that five homes suffered damage to the structure due to the loud detonation.

Finally, the Undersecretariat of Civil Protection of Hidalgo urged the entire population of the entity to “avoid illegal production practices and commercialization, as well as to promote the purchase of pyrotechnics ”.

Powder magazine explosion in Jaltocán, Hidalgo

This is the second powder magazine explosion that has been recorded in less than a month in Hidalgo, the first occurred on November 21 in the municipality of Jaltocan, at the home of a family that stored rockets and gunpowder.

In this event, the security elements were quickly mobilized in order to protect the area, preventing the neighbors from approaching the place where the fire was stoked and an accident could occur.

In the report issued by Civil Protection, it was notified that two people were inside the housea at the time of detonation; however, they were rescued unharmed and were only reviewed by medical services to rule out major damage to health.

Elements of the Huejutla fire brigade arrived at the site, in coordination with uniformed Civil Protection officers from Jaltocan and from the 84th infantry battalion of the Sedena, which worked for more than two hours to control the flames that at times threatened to spread to other homes.

However, the Fire Department reported that the fire reached the house continuous, place where fireworks were also stored; reason why fire and flames were more aggressive; However, hours after hard work, as well as two tank tanks, the emergency was contained, which did not report any injuries or deaths.

As in the accident on Wednesday, in the final statement they issued the authorities called on the population of the entity to avoid the storage of explosive products, because these can represent a high risk to the integrity of people and can cause tragedies that end the lives of people.

